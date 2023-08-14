Advertise With Us
Hurricanes football team receives community support going into 2023 FHSAA season

Coach Green with the Hurricanes.
Coach Green with the Hurricanes.(James Hill)
By James Hill and ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee High School has a rich tradition on the football field.

Coach Jacquez Green was an All-American at the University of Florida. He helped the Gators win a national championship back in 1996 and he was drafted in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft with the thirty-fourth pick overall.

Coach Green was also a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. He knows a great fanbase when he sees one.

”It’s beautiful, I always said if I had to coach high school football I had to coach somewhere where it means a lot,” said Green. “Manatee is a place where it means a lot to coach high school football, to play football, they have great community. The school is located right in the center of their community which is different from most high schools. So, it’s a good situation, our kids enjoy it and were looking forward to the season.”

Coach Green has created a team culture and work ethic that makes the atmosphere unforgettable.

Manatee High has won five FHSAA State Football Championships. This season Manatee will be looking to try and compete for another state title with an excellent program, student-body and local community environment.

Manatee High opens up pre-season action on Friday, August 18th at a home game against IMG academy. Kick off starts at 7:30 p.m.

