All Faiths Food Bank opens pantries’ doors during summer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the families of Sarasota County Schools, summertime can be a time when it is hard to know where your next meal is coming from.

In Sarasota County, All Faiths Food Bank works to supply everyone who needs nutritious meals via their food distribution programs.

Pre-registration for distribution is not required, but if you are unable to register in person at a distribution, you can do so here.

All information provided is confidential. Once you have filled out the form, a staff member will call you within two business days to complete registration. Registration is not complete until a food bank representative provides you with an ID number.

To look up a location in your area, click here.

