Red tide is on the rise

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest data samples taken by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium showed medium levels of red tide along Siesta Beach. Meaning cell concentrations in the water were roughly 100,000 to 1,000,000 per liter. Meanwhile, low levels have appeared in Nokomis, North Lido, and North Jetty.
These moderate levels have led to increased respiratory issues along with irritation of the skin for many who were enjoying the beach. Jennifer Tucker, a visitor from Ohio, explained that her friend was having irritation in her eye so much that it led her to fly home early from their vacation.
For Tucker, the red tide was concerning as she was unaware of what red tide was and the dangers of it. “Well, I feel like it is something that should be more spoken of. Like I said, I thought it meant the tides are big so I didn’t really understand that but I feel like it is something more people should be educated on if they’re going to be bringing their family to the beach,” stated Tucker.
You can find the latest beach and red tide conditions on our website or you can visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife website for the latest concentration levels. If you do head out to the beach, be sure to wash off after interacting with the waters.
