Task force groups meet to discuss how to safely reopen Florida’s economy

The CEO of Universal Orlando Resort and Executive Vice President of Universal Parks & Resorts, John Sprouls said they anticipate a slow ramp up. Sprouls says the idea right now is when they initially opening back up they will need to cap the number of people in attendance. He also mentioned when it comes to rides and attractions they are going to need to come to an understanding how to minimize people on them. He said that a lot of the practices other industries have applied will be the same for them when it comes to cleaning practices and assuring employees are healthy through screening.