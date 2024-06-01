According to bookmakers, the Miami Heat have +3000 odds to win the 2023-24 NBA championship. They begin the season with a matchup on Wednesday, October 25 at home against the Detroit Pistons, tipping at 7:30 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Heat NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +3000 12th Bet $100 to win $3000 To Make the Finals +1300 - Bet $100 to win $1300 To Make the Playoffs -600 - Bet $600 to win $100

Think the Heat can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat Team Stats

The Heat went 44-38 last year and made the playoffs, but were eliminated in the NBA Finals.

The Heat posted 27 wins at home last year and 17 away.

As favorites, Miami went 35-22. As underdogs, the Heat went 9-16.

The Heat were 10-6 in the Southeast Division and 24-28 in the Eastern Conference overall.

When favored by three points or fewer last season, the Heat had a 10-7 record. They were 25-15 when favored by more than three points.

Miami tallied four wins when an underdog by three or fewer points last season (4-6), and held a 5-10 record in tilts when installed as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat's Top Players

Bam Adebayo put up 20.4 points per game last season and added 9.2 rebounds a contest.

Jimmy Butler dished out 5.3 assists per game.

Tyler Herro connected on 3.0 threes per game a season ago.

Butler collected 1.8 steals per game. Adebayo averaged 0.8 blocks an outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.