The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) have the best odds in the AAC and the 23rd-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +5000 on the moneyline.

The Owls are set to square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles in a home contest on Tuesday, November 14. This clash tips off at 7:00 PM ET. There are no odds set yet for this game.

Florida Atlantic NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +5000 23rd Bet $100 to win $5000 Preseason +5000 22nd Bet $100 to win $5000

Florida Atlantic Team Stats

Florida Atlantic outscores opponents by 13.0 points per game (scoring 75.0 per game to rank 195th in college basketball while allowing 62.0 per outing to rank 114th in college basketball) and has a +13 scoring differential overall.

Florida Atlantic Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

Florida Atlantic has one win versus Quadrant 3 teams, the most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Florida Atlantic Players

Vladislav Goldin leads the Owls in scoring (19.0 points per game) and rebounding (10.0 rebounds per game).

Florida Atlantic's assists leader is Bryan Greenlee, who dishes out 5.0 per game.

Nicholas Boyd hits 3.0 threes per game to lead the Owls.

Goldin averages 4.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game. Both numbers are team-highs for Florida Atlantic.

