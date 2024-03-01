Currently, the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) are listed with the 19th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

The Seminoles suit up against the Florida Gators in a road game. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17.

Seminoles NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +6000 (Bet $100 to win $6000)

Florida State Team Stats

The Seminoles are unbeaten in one-possession games (1-0) and games decided by two possessions or less (1-0).

Florida State has been lifted by its offense, as it ranks 22nd-best in the country by tallying 95.5 points per game. It ranks 273rd in college basketball in points allowed (77.0 per contest).

Florida State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

Florida State has one win over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

