At +6600 as of October 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+6600), the Buccaneers are 16th-best in the NFL. They are one spot higher than that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds have improved from +10000 at the start of the season to +6600, the 12th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +6600 moneyline odds, is 1.5%.

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay has three wins in four games against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

The Buccaneers have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, Tampa Bay has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Buccaneers rank 22nd in total offense (301.5 yards per game) and 11th in total defense (318.5 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Buccaneers are putting up 21.0 points per game on offense (20th in NFL), and they rank eighth defensively with 17.0 points allowed per game.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has thrown for 882 yards (220.5 per game), completing 69.6%, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

In addition, Mayfield has run for 61 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Mike Evans has scored three times, hauling in 20 balls for 337 yards (84.3 per game).

On the ground, Rachaad White has scored one touchdown and accumulated 206 yards (51.5 per game).

Chris Godwin has 21 catches for 255 yards (63.8 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

Antoine Winfield Jr. has delivered 31 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended in four games for the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +75000 3 September 25 Eagles L 25-11 +650 4 October 1 @ Saints W 26-9 +4000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +1400 7 October 22 Falcons - +6600 8 October 26 @ Bills - +800 9 November 5 @ Texans - +15000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +450 12 November 26 @ Colts - +12500 13 December 3 Panthers - +75000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +6600 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +75000

