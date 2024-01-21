South Florida vs. Wichita State January 21 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's AAC slate includes the South Florida Bulls (8-5, 1-1 AAC) against the Wichita State Shockers (8-7, 0-2 AAC), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. Wichita State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
South Florida Players to Watch
- Selton Miguel: 14.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 15.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kasean Pryor: 9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jayden Reid: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Kobe Knox: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Colby Rogers: 15.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kenny Pohto: 11.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Xavier Bell: 13.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dalen Ridgnal: 7.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Harlond Beverly: 9.4 PTS, 5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Florida vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison
|South Florida Rank
|South Florida AVG
|Wichita State AVG
|Wichita State Rank
|154th
|76.1
|Points Scored
|73.5
|212th
|151st
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|187th
|138th
|37.4
|Rebounds
|42.7
|13th
|181st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|79th
|154th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.2
|294th
|126th
|14.3
|Assists
|11.8
|301st
|68th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|11.9
|193rd
