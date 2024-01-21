The Orlando Magic (20-15) are home in Southeast Division play against the Miami Heat (20-15) on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this year.

Magic vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 21

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: BSFL, BSSUN

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero puts up 22.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Cole Anthony posts 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 45.0% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made treys per game.

Jalen Suggs posts 13.4 points, 2.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Moritz Wagner averages 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 59.5% from the field (eighth in league).

Goga Bitadze posts 7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 61.1% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo delivers 22.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Heat.

The Heat are receiving 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez this season.

Duncan Robinson gets the Heat 14.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while delivering 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while putting up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Love is averaging 10.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Magic vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Magic Heat 113.8 Points Avg. 112.5 112.0 Points Allowed Avg. 111.6 47.4% Field Goal % 46.8% 34.8% Three Point % 38.4%

