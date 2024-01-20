The Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 2-1 ACC) face a fellow ACC squad, the Syracuse Orange (10-4, 1-2 ACC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at JMA Wireless Dome. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Miami (FL) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Norchad Omier: 18.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

18.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Matthew Cleveland: 15.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Bensley Joseph: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Wooga Poplar: 16.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Nijel Pack: 13.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse Players to Watch

Judah Mintz: 19.1 PTS, 3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.1 PTS, 3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Maliq Brown: 9.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK JJ Starling: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Quadir Copeland: 8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Taylor: 6.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG Miami (FL) AVG Miami (FL) Rank 119th 77.5 Points Scored 85.2 14th 180th 71.5 Points Allowed 71.8 194th 133rd 37.5 Rebounds 38.4 97th 227th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.9 271st 234th 6.9 3pt Made 9.5 32nd 140th 14.1 Assists 16.3 42nd 213th 12.1 Turnovers 12.6 264th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.