The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-10, 1-1 ASUN) play the Stetson Hatters (10-6, 2-0 ASUN) in a clash of ASUN squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Stetson Game Information

FGCU Players to Watch

Keeshawn Kellman: 11.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Zach Anderson: 12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Dallion Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Franco Miller Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Cyrus Largie: 5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stetson Players to Watch

Jalen Blackmon: 22.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

22.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Stephan D. Swenson: 12 PTS, 4.8 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 4.8 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Aubin Gateretse: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Alec Oglesby: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Treyton Thompson: 5.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

FGCU vs. Stetson Stat Comparison

FGCU Rank FGCU AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank 311th 68.5 Points Scored 77.9 109th 204th 72.1 Points Allowed 69.4 135th 244th 35 Rebounds 36.1 199th 119th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.1 182nd 168th 7.6 3pt Made 10 17th 293rd 11.9 Assists 15.3 82nd 145th 11.4 Turnovers 10.5 73rd

