Magic vs. 76ers January 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, January 19, 2024, the Orlando Magic (20-15) hit the court against the Philadelphia 76ers (23-11) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and NBCS-PH.
Magic vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSFL, NBCS-PH
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero averages 22.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made treys per contest.
- Franz Wagner posts 20.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 28.8% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per game.
- Cole Anthony puts up 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 45.0% from the field and 35.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Suggs puts up 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Moritz Wagner posts 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 59.5% from the field (eighth in league).
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid generates 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game for the 76ers.
- The 76ers are getting 26.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from Tyrese Maxey this season.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is making 47.7% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- The 76ers are receiving 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Paul Reed this year.
- Patrick Beverley is putting up 4.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the field.
Magic vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|Magic
|76ers
|113.8
|Points Avg.
|119.8
|112.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.0
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|34.8%
|Three Point %
|37.3%
