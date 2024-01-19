On Friday, January 19, 2024, the Orlando Magic (20-15) hit the court against the Philadelphia 76ers (23-11) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and NBCS-PH.

Magic vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, NBCS-PH

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero averages 22.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Franz Wagner posts 20.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 28.8% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per game.

Cole Anthony puts up 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 45.0% from the field and 35.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Suggs puts up 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Moritz Wagner posts 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 59.5% from the field (eighth in league).

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid generates 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game for the 76ers.

The 76ers are getting 26.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from Tyrese Maxey this season.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is making 47.7% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

The 76ers are receiving 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Paul Reed this year.

Patrick Beverley is putting up 4.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the field.

Magic vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Magic 76ers 113.8 Points Avg. 119.8 112.0 Points Allowed Avg. 111.0 47.4% Field Goal % 47.9% 34.8% Three Point % 37.3%

