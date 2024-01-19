Heat vs. Hawks January 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (20-15) are home in Southeast Division play versus the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these teams this year.
Heat vs. Hawks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, BSSE
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo puts up 22 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.
- Jimmy Butler averages 21 points, 4.5 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.
- Jaime Jaquez posts 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Duncan Robinson averages 14.2 points, 2.6 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Kyle Lowry averages 9.3 points, 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
Hawks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Trae Young gives the Hawks 27.7 points, 3 rebounds and 11.1 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Dejounte Murray is putting up 20.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He's sinking 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.
- The Hawks are getting 11.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Clint Capela this year.
- The Hawks are getting 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic this season.
- Saddiq Bey gives the Hawks 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while delivering 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
Heat vs. Hawks Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Hawks
|112.5
|Points Avg.
|122.6
|111.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.9
|46.8%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|38.4%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
