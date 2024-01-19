The Miami Heat (20-15) are home in Southeast Division play versus the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these teams this year.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSSE

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo puts up 22 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Jimmy Butler averages 21 points, 4.5 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Jaime Jaquez posts 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Duncan Robinson averages 14.2 points, 2.6 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kyle Lowry averages 9.3 points, 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Hawks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Trae Young gives the Hawks 27.7 points, 3 rebounds and 11.1 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dejounte Murray is putting up 20.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He's sinking 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Hawks are getting 11.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Clint Capela this year.

The Hawks are getting 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic this season.

Saddiq Bey gives the Hawks 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while delivering 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Heat vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Heat Hawks 112.5 Points Avg. 122.6 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 123.9 46.8% Field Goal % 47% 38.4% Three Point % 36.7%

