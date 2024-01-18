Thursday's ASUN slate includes the Stetson Hatters (6-9) meeting the Kennesaw State Owls (4-9) at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Stetson vs. Kennesaw State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Stetson Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stetson Players to Watch

Jamiya Turner: 11.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaelyn Talley: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Khamya McNeal: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Peete: 8.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Skylar Treadwell: 2.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Prencis Harden: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Carly Hooks: 10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Kyndall Golden: 2.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

2.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK Trynce Taylor: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Morgan Dillard: 4.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.