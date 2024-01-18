North Florida vs. Kennesaw State January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ASUN slate includes the North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) playing the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Florida vs. Kennesaw State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
North Florida Players to Watch
- Chaz Lanier: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ametri Moss: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Dorian James: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Nate Lliteras: 8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jake van der Heijden: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Terrell Burden: 13.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demond Robinson: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Simeon Cottle: 16.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Adekokoya: 11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rongie Gordon: 4.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK
North Florida vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison
|North Florida Rank
|North Florida AVG
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Kennesaw State Rank
|144th
|76.6
|Points Scored
|85.5
|15th
|278th
|75.2
|Points Allowed
|78
|324th
|186th
|36.4
|Rebounds
|41.3
|25th
|149th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|55th
|2nd
|12.4
|3pt Made
|10
|15th
|192nd
|13.4
|Assists
|16.8
|36th
|138th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|12.2
|223rd
