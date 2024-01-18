The Florida International Panthers (9-5) play the Liberty Lady Flames (5-10) in a clash of CUSA squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Florida International vs. Liberty Game Information

Florida International Players to Watch

Mya Kone: 10.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Ajae Yoakum: 11 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Courtney Prenger: 10.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Maria Torres: 5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Kaliah Henderson: 7.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Liberty Players to Watch

Bella Smuda: 13.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.6 BLK

13.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.6 BLK Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Asia Boone: 9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Hodges: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 4.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

