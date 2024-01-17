On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the Toronto Raptors (14-20) face the Miami Heat (20-14) at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet, BSSUN

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo is averaging 21.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He's also draining 50% of his shots from the field.

The Heat are receiving 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez this season.

Duncan Robinson is putting up 14.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.4% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per game.

The Heat are receiving 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this year.

Kevin Love gives the Heat 9.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while putting up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes puts up 21 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 1.4 blocks.

Pascal Siakam averages 22.4 points, 4.9 assists and 6.6 boards per contest.

Dennis Schroder puts up 14.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jakob Poeltl puts up 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 68.3% from the field (second in NBA).

RJ Barrett puts up 18.2 points, 4.3 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 33.1% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Heat vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Heat 114 Points Avg. 112.9 115.1 Points Allowed Avg. 111.5 47.6% Field Goal % 47% 35% Three Point % 38.8%

