Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) against the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Game Information

Florida State Players to Watch

Jamir Watkins: 13.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Darin Green Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Baba: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

De'Ante Green: 6.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Norchad Omier: 18.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Matthew Cleveland: 15.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wooga Poplar: 16.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Bensley Joseph: 9.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Nijel Pack: 13.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Stat Comparison

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG Florida State AVG Florida State Rank 15th 85.5 Points Scored 76.6 144th 160th 70.7 Points Allowed 73.5 238th 119th 38.0 Rebounds 36.8 169th 287th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 9.7 127th 38th 9.5 3pt Made 7.2 220th 36th 16.8 Assists 13.2 206th 270th 12.7 Turnovers 12.2 223rd

