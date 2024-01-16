Tuesday's SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) facing the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Florida vs. Tennessee Game Information

Florida Players to Watch

Tyrese Samuel: 14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Walter Clayton Jr.: 15.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Alex Condon: 8.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Zyon Pullin: 14.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Will Richard: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Tennessee Players to Watch

Josiah-Jordan James: 11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Dalton Knecht: 15.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Jonas Aidoo: 10.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Zakai Zeigler: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Santiago Vescovi: 8.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Florida vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison

Tennessee Rank Tennessee AVG Florida AVG Florida Rank 114th 77.8 Points Scored 86.3 12th 39th 64.3 Points Allowed 73.7 248th 77th 39.2 Rebounds 45.2 1st 83rd 10.4 Off. Rebounds 14.4 3rd 87th 8.5 3pt Made 7.6 170th 37th 16.8 Assists 16.5 45th 72nd 10.5 Turnovers 13.2 296th

