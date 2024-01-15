Stetson vs. Chicago State January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (7-12) face the Stetson Hatters (8-6) on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Edmunds Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Stetson vs. Chicago State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Stetson Players to Watch
- Jalen Blackmon: 24.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephan D. Swenson: 11.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aubin Gateretse: 10.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Alec Oglesby: 10.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Treyton Thompson: 5.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 18.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 13.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brent Davis: 9.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Noble Crawford: 6.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- DeShawn Jean-Charles: 5.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Stetson vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison
|Stetson Rank
|Stetson AVG
|Chicago State AVG
|Chicago State Rank
|93rd
|78.6
|Points Scored
|64.4
|345th
|152nd
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|166th
|188th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|31.9
|348th
|191st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|153rd
|15th
|10.1
|3pt Made
|5.4
|330th
|69th
|15.7
|Assists
|9.9
|347th
|81st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|13.1
|286th
