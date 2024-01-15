Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern January 15 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's SWAC schedule includes the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) against the Southern Jaguars (6-7, 0-0 SWAC) at 7:30 PM ET on YouTube.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: YouTube
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Jakobi Heady: 15.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zion Harmon: 13.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dhashon Dyson: 13.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Damani McEntire: 3.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reggie Ward Jr.: 8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Southern Players to Watch
- Tai'Reon Joseph: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tidjiane Dioumassi: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Davis: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derrick Tezeno: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaronn Wilkens: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern Stat Comparison
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Southern AVG
|Southern Rank
|243rd
|72.5
|Points Scored
|76.2
|158th
|262nd
|74.1
|Points Allowed
|75.0
|274th
|220th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|33.5
|308th
|73rd
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|134th
|318th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|7.1
|228th
|306th
|11.8
|Assists
|14.2
|139th
|353rd
|15.0
|Turnovers
|13.4
|305th
