The Miami Hurricanes (10-1) meet a fellow ACC team, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET.

Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

  • Jasmyne Roberts: 11.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaida Patrick: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Lashae Dwyer: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyla Oldacre: 6.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Hannah Hidalgo: 23.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 6.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Maddy Westbald: 14.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Anna DeWolfe: 9.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Natalija Marshall: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Kylee Watson: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

