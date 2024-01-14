Southeast Division foes battle when the Miami Heat (19-13) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) at Kaseya Center, starting on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. It's the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 14

Sunday, January 14 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSSE

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo posts 22 points, 4 assists and 10.2 boards per contest.

Jimmy Butler puts up 21 points, 4.5 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Jaime Jaquez puts up 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Duncan Robinson posts 14.6 points, 2.8 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 44.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Hornets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 23.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Hornets are getting 19.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Miles Bridges this year.

The Hornets are getting 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.

The Hornets are receiving 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Mark Williams this year.

Heat vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Heat Hornets 113.3 Points Avg. 110.6 111.7 Points Allowed Avg. 121.4 47.2% Field Goal % 46.7% 39% Three Point % 35.9%

