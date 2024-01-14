Sunday's AAC schedule includes the Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) versus the UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida Atlantic Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

  • Johnell Davis: 16.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Vladislav Goldin: 14.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Alijah Martin: 12.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalen Gaffney: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bryan Greenlee: 7.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB Players to Watch

  • Eric Gaines: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Yaxel Lendeborg: 10.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Javian Davis: 11.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Alejandro: 9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Christian Coleman: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Stat Comparison

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG UAB AVG UAB Rank
34th 83.2 Points Scored 77.5 123rd
164th 70.5 Points Allowed 75.9 290th
128th 37.8 Rebounds 38.2 116th
152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 12.1 21st
98th 8.3 3pt Made 5.5 327th
100th 14.9 Assists 12.8 234th
168th 11.6 Turnovers 11.0 110th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.