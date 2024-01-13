Stetson vs. FGCU January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ASUN schedule includes the Stetson Hatters (5-9) versus the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-4) at 2:00 PM ET.
Stetson vs. FGCU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Stetson Players to Watch
- Jamiya Turner: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaelyn Talley: 7.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Khamya McNeal: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Peete: 8.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Skylar Treadwell: 2.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
FGCU Players to Watch
- Uju Ezeudu: 12.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ajulu Thatha: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maddie Antenucci: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Catherine Cairns: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sofia Persson: 4.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
