Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) play the Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) in a clash of ACC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ACC Network.
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Norchad Omier: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Matthew Cleveland: 14.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 16.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bensley Joseph: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Lynn Kidd: 16.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sean Pedulla: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Nickel: 8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Robbie Beran: 4.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison
|Virginia Tech Rank
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Miami (FL) AVG
|Miami (FL) Rank
|218th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|84.7
|22nd
|73rd
|66.1
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|145th
|270th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|38.2
|116th
|322nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|273rd
|208th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|9.3
|49th
|71st
|15.6
|Assists
|16.6
|43rd
|131st
|11.2
|Turnovers
|13.1
|289th
