The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) play the Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) in a clash of ACC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ACC Network.

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

  • Norchad Omier: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Matthew Cleveland: 14.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Wooga Poplar: 16.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Bensley Joseph: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Nijel Pack: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Lynn Kidd: 16.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Hunter Cattoor: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sean Pedulla: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Nickel: 8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Robbie Beran: 4.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Miami (FL) AVG Miami (FL) Rank
218th 73.4 Points Scored 84.7 22nd
73rd 66.1 Points Allowed 69.8 145th
270th 34.5 Rebounds 38.2 116th
322nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.0 273rd
208th 7.3 3pt Made 9.3 49th
71st 15.6 Assists 16.6 43rd
131st 11.2 Turnovers 13.1 289th

