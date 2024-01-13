The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-7) meet the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-3) in a clash of AAC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Game Information

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

  • Janeta Rozentale: 10.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jada Moore: 11.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mya Perry: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Rose Caverly: 3.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • Temira Poindexter: 20.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Delanie Crawford: 17.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hadley Periman: 2.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Katia Gallegos: 6.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mady Cartwright: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

