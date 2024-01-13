Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Grambling Tigers (2-10, 0-0 SWAC) meet a fellow SWAC team, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7, 0-0 SWAC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Moore Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and is available via YouTube.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: YouTube
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bethune-Cookman Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Jakobi Heady: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zion Harmon: 14.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Dhashon Dyson: 13.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Damani McEntire: 3.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reggie Ward Jr.: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Grambling Players to Watch
- Kintavious Dozier: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tra'Michael Moton: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jonathan Aku: 4.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mikale Stevenson: 4.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Stat Comparison
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Grambling AVG
|Grambling Rank
|224th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|63.7
|347th
|237th
|73.2
|Points Allowed
|77.9
|321st
|215th
|36
|Rebounds
|29.6
|358th
|61st
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|268th
|309th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|4
|361st
|304th
|11.8
|Assists
|8.8
|360th
|350th
|15
|Turnovers
|12.4
|237th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.