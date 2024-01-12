Magic vs. Heat January 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Southeast Division rivals battle when the Miami Heat (19-12) welcome in the Orlando Magic (19-12) at Kaseya Center, starting on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the clubs this year.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Magic vs. Heat Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, BSFL
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Magic Games
- January 5 at the Nuggets
- January 2 at the Warriors
- January 7 at home vs the Hawks
- January 3 at the Kings
- January 9 at home vs the Timberwolves
Magic Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Paolo Banchero gives the Magic 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Magic are receiving 21.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Franz Wagner this season.
- Cole Anthony is putting up 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Jalen Suggs gets the Magic 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while posting 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Goga Bitadze is averaging 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 60.2% of his shots from the field.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo averages 21.8 points, 4.0 assists and 10.0 rebounds per game.
- Jimmy Butler puts up 21.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field.
- Jaime Jaquez averages 13.8 points, 4.0 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 51.4% from the field and 38.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Duncan Robinson averages 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 44.1% from downtown with 3.1 made treys per contest.
- Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Magic vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Magic
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|113.0
|111.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.6
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|39.3%
|Three Point %
|33.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.