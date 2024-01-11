Thursday's ASUN slate includes the Queens (NC) Royals (5-7) facing the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-8) at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jacksonville vs. Queens (NC) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Edyn Battle: 19.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

19.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Saniyah Craig: 12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK Jalisa Dunlap: 8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Sana'a Garrett: 4.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

4.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Queens (NC) Players to Watch

Nicole Gwynn: 16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Jordyn Weaver: 9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Adia Brisker: 5.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Alexandria Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kinley Brown: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.