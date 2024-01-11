Florida vs. Tennessee January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Volunteers (6-5) play the Florida Gators (8-3) in a clash of SEC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Florida vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Florida Players to Watch
- Aliyah Matharu: 19.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Leilani Correa: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Laila Reynolds: 9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Karoline Striplin: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jewel Spear: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jasmine Powell: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
