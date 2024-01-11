Florida International vs. New Mexico State January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The New Mexico State Aggies (5-9, 0-0 CUSA) play a fellow CUSA team, the Florida International Panthers (5-9, 0-0 CUSA), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Florida International vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Florida International Players to Watch
- Arturo Dean: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Javaunte Hawkins: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Brewer: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jonathan Aybar: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Robert Carpenter: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Christian Cook: 10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Rawls: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kaosi Ezeagu: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Florida International vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison
|Florida International Rank
|Florida International AVG
|New Mexico State AVG
|New Mexico State Rank
|129th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|71.2
|268th
|291st
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|247th
|269th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|34.9
|250th
|133rd
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|248th
|90th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|6.6
|265th
|62nd
|15.9
|Assists
|13.1
|212th
|354th
|15.1
|Turnovers
|13.0
|279th
