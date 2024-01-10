The Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet a fellow Big 12 team, the UCF Knights (8-3, 0-0 Big 12), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Addition Financial Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

UCF vs. Kansas Game Information

UCF Players to Watch

Jaylin Sellers: 18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Darius Johnson: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 6.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.5 BLK

6.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.5 BLK Shemarri Allen: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Marchelus Avery: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Kansas Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson: 18.3 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

18.3 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Kevin McCullar: 20.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

20.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK KJ Adams: 12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Dajuan Harris: 6.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Elmarko Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCF vs. Kansas Stat Comparison

UCF Rank UCF AVG Kansas AVG Kansas Rank 130th 76.8 Points Scored 79.1 87th 54th 65.1 Points Allowed 65.2 56th 56th 40.2 Rebounds 38.2 113th 70th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 6.8 329th 182nd 7.5 3pt Made 6.8 245th 284th 12.0 Assists 21.4 2nd 181st 11.8 Turnovers 12.3 227th

