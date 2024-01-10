South Florida vs. Tulsa January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's AAC slate includes the South Florida Bulls (8-5) facing the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET.
South Florida vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
South Florida Players to Watch
- Carla Brito: 10.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Vittoria Blasigh: 13.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Romi Levy: 8.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Daniela Gonzalez: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Temira Poindexter: 20.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Delanie Crawford: 17.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Katia Gallegos: 6.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hadley Periman: 2.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Mady Cartwright: 7.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
