Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the Miami Hurricanes (9-2, 1-0 ACC) facing the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Information

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

  • Norchad Omier: 16.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Wooga Poplar: 17.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Matthew Cleveland: 14.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Bensley Joseph: 8.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Nijel Pack: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 9.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tre White: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mike James: 12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Skyy Clark: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ty-Laur Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Stat Comparison

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG Louisville AVG Louisville Rank
32nd 83.7 Points Scored 74.6 190th
189th 71.1 Points Allowed 75.4 286th
162nd 37.1 Rebounds 38.3 111th
289th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 10.8 60th
51st 9.3 3pt Made 5.3 336th
76th 15.7 Assists 11 329th
280th 13 Turnovers 12.1 212th

