Miami (FL) vs. Louisville January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the Miami Hurricanes (9-2, 1-0 ACC) facing the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Miami (FL) Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Norchad Omier: 16.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 17.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Matthew Cleveland: 14.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bensley Joseph: 8.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Louisville Players to Watch
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 9.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tre White: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mike James: 12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Skyy Clark: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ty-Laur Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Stat Comparison
|Miami (FL) Rank
|Miami (FL) AVG
|Louisville AVG
|Louisville Rank
|32nd
|83.7
|Points Scored
|74.6
|190th
|189th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|286th
|162nd
|37.1
|Rebounds
|38.3
|111th
|289th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|60th
|51st
|9.3
|3pt Made
|5.3
|336th
|76th
|15.7
|Assists
|11
|329th
|280th
|13
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.