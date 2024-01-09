Magic vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - January 9
The Orlando Magic (21-15) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-10) on Tuesday, January 9 at Amway Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.
Their last time out, the Magic won on Sunday 117-110 over the Hawks in overtime. In the win, Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 35 points.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Joe Ingles
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|4.9
|2.8
|3.4
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|6.4
|4.1
|0.3
|Gary Harris
|SG
|Out
|Calf
|7.1
|1.7
|1.9
|Franz Wagner
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|20.9
|5.9
|3.9
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|C
|Out
|Knee
|8.1
|6.4
|1.8
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)
Magic vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
