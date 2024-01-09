The Orlando Magic (21-15) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-10) on Tuesday, January 9 at Amway Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Magic won on Sunday 117-110 over the Hawks in overtime. In the win, Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 35 points.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joe Ingles SF Out Ankle 4.9 2.8 3.4 Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 6.4 4.1 0.3 Gary Harris SG Out Calf 7.1 1.7 1.9 Franz Wagner SF Out Ankle 20.9 5.9 3.9 Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Knee 8.1 6.4 1.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)

Magic vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSN

