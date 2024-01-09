On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the Orlando Magic (18-11) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSN.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Magic vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Magic Games

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero puts up 21.3 points, 6.8 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made treys per game.

Franz Wagner posts 20.5 points, 4 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

Cole Anthony averages 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Suggs posts 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Moritz Wagner averages 11.8 points, 1.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 22 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are getting 25.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Anthony Edwards this season.

The Timberwolves are receiving 12.7 points, 12 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Rudy Gobert this year.

Mike Conley gives the Timberwolves 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while averaging 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Magic Timberwolves 113.6 Points Avg. 113.3 110.7 Points Allowed Avg. 107.3 47.7% Field Goal % 48.5% 33.9% Three Point % 37.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.