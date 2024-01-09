When the Los Angeles Kings face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Adrian Kempe and Brayden Point will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Lightning vs. Kings Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov has totaled 39 assists and 28 goals in 40 games. That's good for 67 points.

With 42 total points (one per game), including 19 goals and 23 assists through 41 contests, Point is pivotal for Tampa Bay's attack.

This season, Victor Hedman has six goals and 33 assists, for a season point total of 39.

In the crease, Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 9-9-0 record this season, with an .895 save percentage (49th in the league). In 18 games, he has 454 saves, and has allowed 53 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Kings Players to Watch

Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors with 36 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up 22 assists this season.

Kempe has 15 goals and 21 assists, equaling 36 points (one per game).

Kevin Fiala's 33 points this season are via 10 goals and 23 assists.

Pheonix Copley's record is 4-1-2. He has given up 23 goals (3.16 goals against average) and recorded 154 saves.

Lightning vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 12th 3.36 Goals Scored 3.24 14th 2nd 2.42 Goals Allowed 3.49 27th 1st 34.4 Shots 30 21st 3rd 27 Shots Allowed 30.5 17th 18th 19.67% Power Play % 29.01% 2nd 1st 87.39% Penalty Kill % 80.34% 14th

