The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-3, 3-0 ACC) will try to extend a nine-game winning stretch when visiting the Florida State Seminoles (8-6, 2-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Wake Forest vs. Florida State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Florida State is 7-6-1 ATS this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Wake Forest has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of eight out of the Demon Deacons' 14 games this season have hit the over.

Florida State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 The Seminoles have experienced the seventh-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +25000.

With odds of +25000, Florida State has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

