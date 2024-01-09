Duke vs. Pittsburgh: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 9
The Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) will attempt to extend a six-game winning run when visiting the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-5, 1-3 ACC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Petersen Events Center. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Pittsburgh matchup.
Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Duke vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Duke (-5.5)
|145.5
|-205
|+168
Duke vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Duke has compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, seven out of the Blue Devils' 14 games have gone over the point total.
- Pittsburgh has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 15 times this year.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2200
- Duke is ninth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- The Blue Devils were +1100 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +2200, which is the 37th-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +2200 moneyline odds, is 4.3%.
Pittsburgh Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- The Panthers were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- The implied probability of Pittsburgh winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
