The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Putnam County, Florida today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Putnam County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bradford High School at Interlachen JrSr High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8

6:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Interlachen, FL

Interlachen, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Crescent City High School at T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School