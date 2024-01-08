There is high school basketball competition in Marion County, Florida today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Seven Rivers Christian School at Meadowbrook Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8

6:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Ocala, FL

Ocala, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ocala Christian Academy at Altamonte Christian School