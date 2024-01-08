Lake County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Lake County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lake County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Sumter High School at Mount Dora Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
