Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat match up versus the Houston Rockets at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, a 113-97 loss versus the Suns, Lowry totaled six points and four assists.

In this article, we look at Lowry's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.3 8.9 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 2.5 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.8 PRA -- 17 15.2 PR -- 12.9 11.4 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.7



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 7.0% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.7 per contest.

He's attempted 4.6 threes per game, or 12.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lowry's Heat average 99.7 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's slowest with 101.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are second in the NBA, giving up 109.9 points per contest.

On the boards, the Rockets have allowed 43.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

The Rockets are the best squad in the league, allowing 23.6 assists per game.

The Rockets are the seventh-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.