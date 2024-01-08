Jaime Jaquez and the rest of the Miami Heat will be facing the Houston Rockets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Jaquez, in his most recent game, had 10 points and two steals in a 113-97 loss to the Suns.

We're going to look at Jaquez's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jaime Jaquez Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.7 15.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 4.1 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.5 PRA -- 20.1 21.9 PR -- 17.4 19.4 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.7



Jaime Jaquez Insights vs. the Rockets

Jaquez has taken 10.5 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 12.2% and 13.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Jaquez's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.7.

Defensively, the Rockets are second in the NBA, allowing 109.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Rockets have conceded 43.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

The Rockets are the best squad in the league, conceding 23.6 assists per contest.

The Rockets are the seventh-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

