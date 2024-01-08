Hillsborough County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Hillsborough County, Florida today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gaither High School at Gulf High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.