Monday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Miami Heat (20-15) and the Houston Rockets (18-16) at Kaseya Center features the Heat's Bam Adebayo and the Rockets' Alperen Sengun as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Heat vs. Rockets

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, Space City Home Network

BSSUN, Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat's Last Game

In their previous game, the Heat lost to the Suns on Friday, 113-97. Their leading scorer was Adebayo with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 28 10 1 0 1 0 Kevin Love 20 7 2 0 0 3 Josh Richardson 10 8 7 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heat vs Rockets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo's numbers for the season are 22.0 points, 3.9 assists and 10.3 boards per game, shooting 50.4% from the floor.

Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 21.0 points, 5.0 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field.

Jaime Jaquez posts 13.7 points, 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Duncan Robinson puts up 14.2 points, 2.6 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kyle Lowry's numbers for the season are 9.3 points, 3.6 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the field and 43.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch Adebayo, Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 19.3 9.8 3.6 1.0 0.8 0.0 Tyler Herro 19.8 5.3 4.0 1.1 0.2 3.0 Jaime Jaquez 15.3 4.1 2.5 1.6 0.5 0.7 Kevin Love 11.2 6.5 2.5 0.3 0.3 1.8 Duncan Robinson 12.6 2.4 3.5 0.7 0.3 2.8

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.