Bam Adebayo, Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Rockets - January 8
Monday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Miami Heat (20-15) and the Houston Rockets (18-16) at Kaseya Center features the Heat's Bam Adebayo and the Rockets' Alperen Sengun as players to watch.
How to Watch Heat vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Heat's Last Game
In their previous game, the Heat lost to the Suns on Friday, 113-97. Their leading scorer was Adebayo with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bam Adebayo
|28
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kevin Love
|20
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Josh Richardson
|10
|8
|7
|2
|0
|1
Heat vs Rockets Additional Info
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo's numbers for the season are 22.0 points, 3.9 assists and 10.3 boards per game, shooting 50.4% from the floor.
- Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 21.0 points, 5.0 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field.
- Jaime Jaquez posts 13.7 points, 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Duncan Robinson puts up 14.2 points, 2.6 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Kyle Lowry's numbers for the season are 9.3 points, 3.6 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the field and 43.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bam Adebayo
|19.3
|9.8
|3.6
|1.0
|0.8
|0.0
|Tyler Herro
|19.8
|5.3
|4.0
|1.1
|0.2
|3.0
|Jaime Jaquez
|15.3
|4.1
|2.5
|1.6
|0.5
|0.7
|Kevin Love
|11.2
|6.5
|2.5
|0.3
|0.3
|1.8
|Duncan Robinson
|12.6
|2.4
|3.5
|0.7
|0.3
|2.8
