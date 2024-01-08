Player prop betting options for Bam Adebayo, Alperen Sengun and others are available in the Miami Heat-Houston Rockets matchup at Kaseya Center on Monday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Heat vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network

BSSUN and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +122)

Adebayo has recorded 22 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points less than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (11.5).

Adebayo has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Jaime Jaquez Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: +172)

The 15.5-point over/under for Jaime Jaquez on Monday is 1.8 higher than his season scoring average (13.7).

His rebounding average -- 3.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Jaquez averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

He 1.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Duncan Robinson Props

PTS 3PM 12.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -125)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Duncan Robinson on Monday is 1.7 lower than his scoring average of 14.2.

Robinson averages three made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: +118)

Sengun's 21.4 points per game are 1.1 less than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).

Sengun averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Monday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -172)

The 16.5 points prop total set for Fred VanVleet on Monday is 0.6 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (17.1).

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (3.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 8.5 assists per game this season, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Monday (7.5).

VanVleet's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

