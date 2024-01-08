Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Rockets on January 8, 2024
Player prop betting options for Bam Adebayo, Alperen Sengun and others are available in the Miami Heat-Houston Rockets matchup at Kaseya Center on Monday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Heat vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Heat vs Rockets Additional Info
|Heat vs Rockets Injury Report
|Heat vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Heat vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Rockets Prediction
|Heat vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|23.5 (Over: -104)
|11.5 (Over: +104)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
- Adebayo has recorded 22 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points less than Monday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (11.5).
- Adebayo has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).
Get Adebayo gear at Fanatics!
Jaime Jaquez Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: +100)
|4.5 (Over: -102)
|2.5 (Over: -149)
|1.5 (Over: +172)
- The 15.5-point over/under for Jaime Jaquez on Monday is 1.8 higher than his season scoring average (13.7).
- His rebounding average -- 3.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).
- Jaquez averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).
- He 1.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Monday.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Duncan Robinson Props
|PTS
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: -125)
- The 12.5-point over/under set for Duncan Robinson on Monday is 1.7 lower than his scoring average of 14.2.
- Robinson averages three made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets
Alperen Sengun Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: -102)
|8.5 (Over: -135)
|4.5 (Over: +118)
- Sengun's 21.4 points per game are 1.1 less than Monday's over/under.
- He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).
- Sengun averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Monday.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Fred VanVleet Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: -118)
|7.5 (Over: -128)
|2.5 (Over: -172)
- The 16.5 points prop total set for Fred VanVleet on Monday is 0.6 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (17.1).
- He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (3.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).
- VanVleet has averaged 8.5 assists per game this season, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Monday (7.5).
- VanVleet's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.