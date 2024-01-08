Player prop betting options for Bam Adebayo, Alperen Sengun and others are available in the Miami Heat-Houston Rockets matchup at Kaseya Center on Monday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Heat vs. Rockets Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
23.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +122)
  • Adebayo has recorded 22 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points less than Monday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (11.5).
  • Adebayo has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Get Adebayo gear at Fanatics!

Jaime Jaquez Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: +172)
  • The 15.5-point over/under for Jaime Jaquez on Monday is 1.8 higher than his season scoring average (13.7).
  • His rebounding average -- 3.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).
  • Jaquez averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).
  • He 1.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duncan Robinson Props

PTS 3PM
12.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -125)
  • The 12.5-point over/under set for Duncan Robinson on Monday is 1.7 lower than his scoring average of 14.2.
  • Robinson averages three made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST
22.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: +118)
  • Sengun's 21.4 points per game are 1.1 less than Monday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).
  • Sengun averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Monday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -172)
  • The 16.5 points prop total set for Fred VanVleet on Monday is 0.6 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (17.1).
  • He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (3.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).
  • VanVleet has averaged 8.5 assists per game this season, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Monday (7.5).
  • VanVleet's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.