How to Watch the Heat vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (20-15) square off against the Houston Rockets (18-16) on January 8, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Heat vs Rockets Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- This season, the Heat have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Rockets' opponents have made.
- In games Miami shoots better than 45.1% from the field, it is 17-5 overall.
- The Heat are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank sixth.
- The 112.5 points per game the Heat average are just 2.6 more points than the Rockets allow (109.9).
- When Miami puts up more than 109.9 points, it is 17-5.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Heat have fared better in home games this season, averaging 116.7 points per game, compared to 109.3 per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Miami is ceding 8.6 more points per game (116.5) than in away games (107.9).
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Heat have played better at home this year, making 12.9 three-pointers per game with a 40.5% three-point percentage, compared to 12.7 threes per game and a 37% three-point percentage in away games.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Out
|Foot
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Kyle Lowry
|Questionable
|Illness
