The Miami Heat (20-15) square off against the Houston Rockets (18-16) on January 8, 2024.

Heat vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Rockets Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

This season, the Heat have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Rockets' opponents have made.

In games Miami shoots better than 45.1% from the field, it is 17-5 overall.

The Heat are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank sixth.

The 112.5 points per game the Heat average are just 2.6 more points than the Rockets allow (109.9).

When Miami puts up more than 109.9 points, it is 17-5.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Heat have fared better in home games this season, averaging 116.7 points per game, compared to 109.3 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Miami is ceding 8.6 more points per game (116.5) than in away games (107.9).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Heat have played better at home this year, making 12.9 three-pointers per game with a 40.5% three-point percentage, compared to 12.7 threes per game and a 37% three-point percentage in away games.

